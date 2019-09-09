Goats return to Murrells Inlet ‘Goat Island’ after Hurricane Dorian

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – People weren’t the only ones to heed the mandatory evacuation order ahead of Hurricane Dorian. The goats from Goat Island at the Marshwalk in Murrells Inlet also sought shelter from the storm.

However, on Saturday, the nine goats returned to the island as a crowd watched on.

“People ask all kinds of questions about them,” Al Hitchcock, owner of the restaurant Drunken Jack’s and the man responsible for Goat Island said.

“Our phone has been ringing all week. (People ask) when are you bringing the goats back? As soon as we took them off, the next thing they want to know is when are you bringing them back.”

The goats live on the island during the summer to help maintain the underbrush, but if a storm threatens the area, they evacuate to family friend, Kim Howard’s barn.

“It’s great. I love it. I actually play with them and dress them up and just make fun with them,” Howard said.

The goats will stay on Goat Island until November, or until the next potential storm makes its way towards the inlet.