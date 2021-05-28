GoFundMe established after shrimp boat capsizes on first day of shrimping season in South Carolina

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A commercial shrimping vessel, Miss. Kim, has been deemed a loss after capsizing on opening day of inshore shrimping season in South Carolina.

A GoFundMe has been established to support the crew.

Organizers say Skipper Lockwood McCants Freeman and his two-man crew set out to begin the season when the boat capsized near Morris Island on Thursday morning.

They said the nets were loaded by his first drag and that the day looked promising. “Then the outrigger popped up and the weight of it capsized the boat,” said Skipper Freeman. “We are grateful to be alive.”

Shem Creek Fisheries is calling on the community to support the shrimpers.

As of Friday morning, more than $4,000 has been raised through the online fundraiser.