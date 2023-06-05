MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Mount Pleasant are working to learn more about a deadly motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man.

The crash happened on Highway 17 shortly after 1:00 p.m. Saturday near the entrance to the Ivy Hall subdivision.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said the driver of that motorcycle, Brandon Newsome, was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina where he died a short time later.

Now, investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department are calling for any witnesses to that crash to speak up about what they may have seen.

“If you witnessed this collision happen or have any information regarding this collision, please email SPO Lipari at LLipari@tompsc.com,” the department said.

Newsome’s sister has established a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. More than $34,000 has been raised as of Monday morning.

“I am so grateful for those on the scene to be with my little brother in his last moments, and to all of his friends whom he considered family who have shown nonstop love and support for us,” said Izzy Newsome.

News 2 is working to learn more about the deadly crash.