CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With temperatures expected to reach into the 80s this weekend, some people in the Lowcountry may be looking for a way to beat the heat.

Charleston Waterkeeper noted a “mixed bag” in its weekly water quality report, with high levels of bacteria present in some of the more popular local waterways.

Out of 20 tested sites, high levels of Enterococcus bacteria were found at five sites: Hendricks Park, upper Hobcaw Creek, upper Shem Creek, and upper Ellis Creek.

The group notes that it is not uncommon to see higher bacteria levels after a fair amount of rainfall because polluted stormwater runs off into the creeks and rivers. However, exposure to these bacteria can increase the risk of numerous health infections like Cholera, Tuberculosis, Staph, and Vibrio, among others.

Looking to the North, bacteria levels in Filbin Creek at Hendricks Park remain high, so swimming and other water-based activities are not recommended there. Opt for a splash at Daniel Island Children’s Park instead.

Results look dicey in Mount Pleasant this weekend too. Both Hobcaw and Shem creeks are GREEN near the mouth but RED further up. The Cove and Patriots Point are safer options for swimmers.

The mixed news continues toward James Island. Ellis Creek is GREEN toward the mouth of the creek, but RED in the upper reaches, so use caution. All GREENS for the rest of the island at Sol Legare, Clark Sound, and the Folly River.

Headed out in the Charleston Harbor or on the Ashley River? There should be no issues as those sites did not register unsafe bacteria levels.

The good news continues for beachgoers as new data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control shows GREEN stretching from the Isle of Palms to Seabrook Island.