NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Action Network is hosting another food distribution this Friday in North Charleston.

The Good Friday Food Drive will take place Friday, August 2nd, at 3300 Rexton St. in North Charleston.

The distribution will begin at 11:00 a.m. and continue while supplies last.

It will run as a curbside service and people are asked to wear masks and clear space in their trunks or back seats to ensure the safety of everyone.