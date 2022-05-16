WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Good Samarians saved an entrapped couple from their car on Highway 512.

According to Williamsburg County, several people helped rescue a couple entrapped in their car on Highway 512.

The couple’s car collided with a tree causing their vehicle to catch fire.

The vehicle was “30% involved in flames,” said Williamsburg County Government.

Sarah Hitzel, Thomas Bell, Allie Marsh, Joe Brown, Dr. Steve L Reeves, MD, and Moses Corley rescued the couple from the car by breaking the windows.

Williamsburg County Fire Department responded to the incident to find the citizens aiding in the rescue.