CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Can you guess what Charlestonians were searching for the most on the internet this year? Google Trends has compiled year-round search data to find out and the answer might surprise you.

Each year, Google releases its “Year in Search” report which offers insight into the most popular questions on people’s minds across the globe and trending searches on pop culture, sports, music, news, and more.

But this year, Google also launched a local hub, showcasing the shared interests of communities across the United States.

Generally, “near me” searches spiked this year compared to 2021, perhaps because more people were looking to get out of their homes due to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Charleston’s top-trending “near me” search was “cigar lounge near me”– the only place in the U.S. to have that as its top search.

Walking trails also made the list of top trending “near me” searches in Charleston. Of the four places that had shared that as a top search, Charlestonians searched for it the most ahead of Davenport, Iowa, Tyler, Texas, and Youngstown, Ohio.

Interestingly, Charleston was the only place in the country to have “newt” as its top trending animal. Eastern Newts are just one of more than four dozen kinds of salamanders found in South Carolina.

The Charleston area’s top recipe was orzo salad and the top music genre was rap, according to Google Trends.

Here are the Charleston area’s top “near me” searches for 2022:

Cigar lounge near me Hot pot near me Drug stores near me Collision repair near me Cheapest gas near me Power outage near me Batting cages near me Plasma donation near me Gas prices near me Walking trails near me

You can learn more about nationwide Google Search trends and explore the local hub here.