Google agrees to tougher conditions regarding local groundwater withdrawal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Google has agreed to tougher conditions regarding groundwater withdrawal in the Lowcountry.

During a board meeting with the Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday, the Southern Environmental Law Center, on behalf of the Coastal Conservation League, and Google announced an agreement that includes tougher conditions on a groundwater withdrawal permit for the technology giant.

Leaders say the new conditions will better protect local groundwater supply and push Google to be more transparent about its use of public resources.

Google’s plan to utilize local groundwater has drawn concern from much of the community, specifically in the Town of Mount Pleasant, who would be required to reduce its use of the same aquifer.

That water would be used to cool Google’s servers at their facility in Berkeley County.

Now, instead of being able to withdraw up to 549 million gallons of groundwater per year from the Middendorf Aquifer without restriction, Google must adhere to the following conditions:

The company can withdraw groundwater only as a last resort when all other supplies are exhausted. That can happen during peak demand, which typically happens during the summer, or in the event of an emergency impacting the potable water supply. The only other scenario in which Google may withdraw groundwater is when it needs to conduct maintenance on its well.

It must develop alternative sources of water.

To ensure Google is complying with the above commitments, the company must also report its groundwater use every quarter, instead of annually as required by law. The reports will be available to the public.

Under the agreement, which was reached by DHEC, Google, the Coastal Conservation League and the Southern Environmental Law Center, Google must follow higher standards than the law requires.

“It’s official. The public voice is a game changer. Because of the hundreds of people who took action, we were able to work with DHEC and Google to improve practices that will better conserve groundwater from a critically important aquifer—an outcome worth celebrating—and shine more light on how our public water resources are being used,” said Conservation League’s Executive Director, Laura Cantral. “While the conditions placed on Google’s permit represent a conservation victory, there will undoubtedly be new requests for groundwater in the future. We are committed to reforming our state’s weak policies to protect our groundwater from similar threats as our region grows.”