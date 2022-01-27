Goose Creek bookshop to host Bakari Sellers for special signing of his new children’s book

CLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 02: Former SC House of Rep. Bakari Sellers speaks during a ‘Get Out the Vote’ canvassing event on August 02, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. On the eve of the Primary Special Election Day for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District, Congressional candidate Nina Turner held a series of events with campaign surrogates Bakari Sellers, actor Danny Glover and Dr. Cornell West. Turner and Councilwoman Shontel Brown are the frontrunners ahead of 11 other Democrats in the race. The special election was triggered after former Rep. Marcia Fudge joined the Biden administration to become the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Former State Rep. Bakari Sellers will sign copies of his new children’s book, “Who Are Your People,” at Trident Technical College next month.

Turning Page Bookshop, which is the state’s only African-American-owned brick and mortar bookstore in the state and based in Goose Creek, will welcome the CNN political commentator or New York Times best-selling author for a special book signing event at Trident Tech’s main campus in North Charleston on February 12.

The book celebrates those around a child who help shape their lives and provide a history of their ancestors.

Sellers is a native of Bamberg, South Carolina, and the son of civil rights activist, Cleveland Sellers. He also represented South Carolina’s 90th district – including Bamberg and Barnwell Counties – between 2006 and 2014.

He previously released a memoir called “My Vanishing Country.”

The book signing will take place at Trident Tech’s South Carolina Aeronautical Training Center (Building 1000) at 1900 Maybeline Road, on the third floor in the Skyview Briefing Room. Copies of both books will be available for purchase.