Goose Creek bookshop to host Bakari Sellers for special signing of his new children’s book

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Former State Rep. Bakari Sellers will sign copies of his new children’s book, “Who Are Your People,” at Trident Technical College next month.
Turning Page Bookshop, which is the state’s only African-American-owned brick and mortar bookstore in the state and based in Goose Creek, will welcome the CNN political commentator or New York Times best-selling author for a special book signing event at Trident Tech’s main campus in North Charleston on February 12.
The book celebrates those around a child who help shape their lives and provide a history of their ancestors.
Sellers is a native of Bamberg, South Carolina, and the son of civil rights activist, Cleveland Sellers. He also represented South Carolina’s 90th district – including Bamberg and Barnwell Counties – between 2006 and 2014.
He previously released a memoir called “My Vanishing Country.”
The book signing will take place at Trident Tech’s South Carolina Aeronautical Training Center (Building 1000) at 1900 Maybeline Road, on the third floor in the Skyview Briefing Room. Copies of both books will be available for purchase.