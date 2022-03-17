GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) is warning residents of home rental scams advertised on Facebook Marketplace and Craig’s List.

According to GCPD, scammers are advertising rental properties online for homes without authorization. Victims report receiving lock box codes and keys to properties after paying scammers through Venmo, Cash App, Apple Pay, and Zelle. In some cases victims planned to move into the property, but later to find they were being scammed.

Police have confirmed with rental agencies that these rental listings are fake. Legitimate rental postings are not advertised on Facebook or Craig’s List.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have information on these incidents, contact GCPD at (843) 863-5200.