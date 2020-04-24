Goose Creek football player drafted to San Francisco 49ers

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A Goose Creek football player was drafted to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday.

From the Lowcountry to being selection in front of the entire country, Javon Kinlaw was picked 14th during the virtual NFL Draft.

The Goose Creek High School plater also played defensive tackle for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks.

TRADE: Round 1, Pick 14: San Francisco – Javon Kinlaw, 6-5, 324, South Carolina (from Tampa Bay)

• Strengths: Long, athletic and powerful as a pass rusher.

• Weaknesses: More tools than consistent technique.

• Fact: First-team All-American

San Francisco selected Javon Kinlaw of South Carolina. That made five defensive linemen in the first round of the past six drafts for the 49ers, who last month traded DT DeForest Buckner to Indianapolis for the pick they dealt to the Bucs.