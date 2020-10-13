Goose Creek man charged with burglary, arson of downtown business during May riot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced additional arrests in connection to the riot that happened in downtown Charleston on May 30th and 31st.

Police said they are still following up on leads and information provided by the public to identify and charge all of the violent instigators who they said, “exploited legitimate, peaceful protests and engaged in destructive behavior.”

The local riot happened following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African American man who was killed while in police custody.

In a news release Tuesday, CPD spokesman Charleston Francis announced an arrest in relation to a burglary and arson that happened sometime between 11:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. at Sherwin Williams Paints on Meeting Street during that riot.

According to the release, the owner of the business advised officers that several men entered the locked business after shattering the front windows. Once inside, they set the store on fire and caused approximately $200,000 in damages.

Several items inside the store were vandalized and graffiti was painted over significant portions of the building, and two commercial spray pumps valued at approximately $800.00 were stolen as well.

Following an extensive investigation, detectives charged 25-year-old Shabazz Akeem Watson, of Goose Creek, with two counts of 2nd-degree burglary and arson for that crime.

Watson is currently in custody and being held in the Al Canon Detention Center.