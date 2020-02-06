Goose Creek Mayor says things are moving forward for city-owned utility and new fire station; both to be mentioned in State of the City address

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Goose Creek’s Mayor Greg Habib will deliver his State of the City address on Thursday night.

The mayor plans to tout the creation of a city-owned electric utility.

Goose Creek residents voted to annex the Century Aluminum Mount Holly facility back in December.

They also voted to fully restore power.

Half of the plant was shut down in 2015 due to cost.

City officials say a city-owned electric utility will bring in money through property taxes and business licenses from Century Aluminum.

Mayor Habib says one goal this year is to finalize that process and annex Century Aluminum.

“All of those things that have to happen before we can apply for transmission will happen on next Tuesday… then we then will apply for transmission capacity.”

The mayor also plans to talk about finalizing plans for a new fire station in Carnes Crossroads.

Mayor Habib says the city is working with a Daniel Island company to get the land.

He also says they are also working with an architect.

The Carnes Crossroads area is growing and projected to house about 15,000 people.

The new fire station will help meet the increased demand.

It will also mean faster response times.

Mayor Habib says the city raised impact fees to pay for the new station with hopes of breaking ground in 2021.

Tonight’s State of the City address is expected to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Goose Creek City Hall.