Goose Creek, Moncks Corner, and Hanahan holiday events happening this weekend

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Lowcountry. Holiday events are beginning to happen, including Christmas in the Creek.

GOOSE CREEK

Christmas in the Creek kicks off this evening at 5:30 p.m. with a lot of special holiday features. Goose Creek city leaders and residents can come out today for some holiday fun.

Holiday hayrides, carolers, holiday crafts, marshmallow roasting, and photos with Santa. The big tree lighting is set for 6 p.m. and city leaders say the lakeside light display will be up throughout the whole month. The holiday parade will take place on Saturday, December 12th,

“I think the holidays, any holiday that you celebrate is a huge part of many families in the community and just sticking with those traditions are important to us,” said Allison Carter, Special Events Coordinator for City of Goose Creek.

MONCKS CORNER

The Town of Moncks Corner will also hold its 27th annual Christmas tree lighting tonight at 6 p.m. The event will take place at the Market Pavilion on East Main St.

HANAHAN

The Hanahan Christmas tree lighting is also today at 6 p.m. at the amphitheater. This will include a free showing of Arthur Christmas and Santa Clause.

The city will also cut the ribbon for the Hanahan Boardwalk. City officials are working to make sure today’s events and tomorrow’s parade, go on safely.

“We’re maintaining the social distancing as much as possible and then people are encouraged to wear the facial coverings again that’s an optional thing for them because it’s an outside event,” said Mike Cochran, City Administrator for Hanahan.

An event packed weekend to help celebrate the holidays.