Goose Creek PD: Dominion Energy making repairs after construction crew accidentally drills through gas line

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A construction crew accidentally drilled through a gas line while working on Parish Farms Drive Monday morning.

Police say they are working with the Goose Creek Fire Department and Dominion Energy as they assess the damage.

Authorities say no evacuation is needed.

Dominion Energy shut off gas to the immediate area and crews are working to repair the issue. An approximate repair time was listed at an hour.

“Dominion Energy South Carolina responded to a call on Parish Farms Drive in Goose Creek, where a third-party contractor doing excavation work in the area accidentally struck and damaged one of our natural gas lines,” said Paul Fischer, Senior Communications Specialist for Dominion Energy. “The leak was secured at approximately 11 a.m., and crews remain on-site making final repairs. The incident interrupted service to four customers.”

There will be service outages while this repair is underway.

