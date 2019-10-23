Goose Creek PD searching for 2 in forgery case

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Goose Creek are searching for two individuals involved in a forgery case.

According to Capt. Tom Hill, the suspect, who appears to be a white male with short cut brown hair, was seen on surveillance video with a white female with blonde hair.

The pair were observed driving a white Dodge van during one incident and a silver Toyota sedan during another.

If you have any information about the case, you are asked to contact the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.