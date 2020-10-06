Goose Creek PD to host National Night Out event Tuesday

GOOS CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Local law enforcement agencies are set to hold National Night Out community events on Tuesday.

National Night Out is an annual community-building event aimed at bringing the community and law enforcement together while promoting ways to make your neighborhood a safer, caring place to live.

The Goose Creek Police Department will host its National Night Out event on Tuesday, October 6th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Pet Supplies Plus parking lot on St. James Avenue.

Goose Creek PD will host SWAT and K9 demos, plus you’ll get to view first responder vehicles, plus McGruff the Crime Dog will be on hand! Plus, enjoy music, hot dogs, a dunk tank and more.

The City of North Charleston will host a virtual National Night Out event to keep the community safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. The department has not released specific details about the virtual event. We will keep you updated.