Goose Creek PD warning residents of scam alert

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department is warning Goose Creek residents about reports of scam calls to residents in the area.

According to GCPD, residents are receiving recorded message that claims to be from Officer Scott Derrick and requesting them to call 843-508-0716 in reference to a civil matter.

GCPD report this is not a valid call from the department.

The department says they do not have any exchanges at the police department that begin with 508.

If you receive one of these calls, police say you should not respond but you can report it to the department by sending a message through the Facebook page or contact the non-emergency number at 843-572-4300.