GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) has received nearly $600,000 from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety to support highway safety efforts.

The agency was awarded four grants — Police Traffic Services, Special DUI Prosecutor, Impaired Driving Enforcement, and Overtime DUI Enforcement Project — totaling $592,830.

According to officials, a portion of the funding will be used to support two full-time officers dedicated to traffic safety enforcement and two full-time officers dedicated to DUI and traffic safety enforcement, whose duties include routine enforcement activities and participation in educational events.

Another of the grants will be used to fund a full-time Special Impaired Driving Prosecutor who conducts all relevant legal proceedings, reviews impaired driving cases, and provides officers with training on impaired driving cases.

In addition, the department received a grant for the first time which will fund overtime hours for officers assigned to general DUI and traffic enforcement activities.

Officials said the grants represent a “tremendous value” to Goose Creek residents.