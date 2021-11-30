Goose Creek Police Dept. preparing for annual ‘Shop With A Badge’ event for children this holiday season

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department is hosting their annual Shop With A Badge event to help reach out to families in their community.

The program is used to reinforce a positive police experience for the children and their families alike.

Through the proceeds earned with their Annual Hot Pursuit 5K, they were able to increase the number of children that will benefit from the program from 42 last year to 52 this year.

The majority of the children were selected through the school system, but they also allowed members of the public to apply to be part of the program and children were nominated by our Victim/Witness Advocate.

Once selected the children are paired up with a Goose Creek Officer to go Christmas shopping.

The children will purchase gifts for themselves, as well as, have them wrapped by our volunteers if they so choose.

McDonalds is also partnering to provide each child with breakfast in which they will eat alongside the Goose Creek Police.

The event will take place Saturday, December 4th from 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. as officers help children in their local community.