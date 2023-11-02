Update: Jackson has been safely located and reunited with his family.

—

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 78-year-old man.

Dan Jackson was last seen around 9 p.m. Monday at his residence on Brogun Loch Trail and was reported missing by his wife on Tuesday after she awoke to find him and his vehicle missing, according to police.

Authorities said Jackson is believed to be driving a black 2015 Nissan Quest with SC tag 280337W.

“Jackson’s wife does not believe he is a danger to himself or others,” officials said in a news release. “She is concerned due to his health issues that require medication and that he did not take the medication with him.”

He is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 218 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to contact GCPD at 843-863-5200.