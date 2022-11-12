GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department is asking the public to help name the department’s new therapy dog.

According to Goose Creek Police, a local partner gifted the Goldendoodle puppy to Chief Roscoe and the department.

Now the department is asking the community to help pick a name for the dog. GCPD has narrowed the names down to Creeker, Drake, Gander, and Storm.

Click here to submit your vote for your favorite name.

The survey will close on November 18. GCPD will announce the name on November 19.

Photo: GCPD

The puppy is biological brothers to the North Charleston Police Department’s therapy Dog, Hope.

Goose Creek Police will pick the puppy up in December and prepare him for service.

Corporal Scott Derrick of the COPS unit will be the dog’s handler.