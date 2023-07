GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek’s mascot, Broose the Goose is turning one in August!

Goose Creek Recreation will host a free Kids Fest on August 5 to celebrate Broose’s first birthday.

The event will feature outdoor games, activities, and more.

Broose’s Kids Fest birthday event is scheduled from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Central Creek Park located at 147 Old Moncks Corner Road.