Goose Creek wants more business expansion to bring the city growth

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek has, recently, been paying a lot of attention to growing the amount of businesses that come to the city.

They continue to make business expansion a top priority as they will hold a town hall on Tuesday, July 30 to bring together the business community to talk about plans and introduce some ideas to continue to expand Goose Creek’s business community.

The growth of business in the city has also helped locally owned businesses.

Flooring Factory, a local, family owned business, has been in Goose Creek for two years and say they’ve seen a growth in their business since Mayor Greg Habib started the business expansion initiative and believe that more business helps the city grow.

“There are so many people moving to Goose Creek, coming to Goose Creek. It just helps support the homeowners around here and it’s just helping Goose Creek grow larger and larger.” Jarrett Miller, Sales, Flooring Factory

More businesses can also bring in people from neighboring communities to Goose Creek.

Jarrett Miller, sales associate at Flooring Factory, says that new businesses can allow for people to start to notice Goose Creek and all that they have to offer as a city.

Miller also adds that she’s noticed how much residents appreciate the local stores in Goose Creek.

“We get a lot of local customers that…are pretty good at shopping local and they appreciate us being a local business.” Jarrett Miller, Sales, Flooring Factory

Goose Creek is proud of their growing business community and hope that this is only the beginning.