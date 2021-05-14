Gov. McMaster calls on South Carolinians to lift up Sutherland family in prayer after video of in-custody death released

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster released a statement after video of Jamal Sutherland’s January 5th death inside the Al Cannon Detention Center was released to the public.

“Jamal Sutherland’s death is a tragedy. The video of this incident reveals issues which need to be addressed in training, procedures, and policies around law enforcement’s encounters with those experiencing mental illness,” he said.

Gov. McMaster said Sutherland’s mother, Amy, has “bravely challenged us to all learn from her son’s tragic death. We will do so.”

He is calling on South Carolinians to join them in lifting up Jamal Sutherland and his family in prayer.