COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State and local emergency management officials will provide updates on Hurricane Ian and the storm’s possible impacts on South Carolina during Wednesday afternoon briefings.

Tri-county leaders will share the latest projections for Hurricane Ian and how residents can prepare for potential impacts during a press conference from the Charleston County Emergency Operations Center on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m.

Governor Henry McMaster and state emergency management officials will then hold a Hurricane Ian briefing in Columbia at 3:30 p.m.

Gov. McMaster will update the public on Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on South Carolina and officials from the National Weather Service will provide the latest update on the storm.

News 2 will carry both events live on-air and online.