Gov. McMaster provides update on COVID-19; closes schools statewide in news conference

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster, State Superintendent Molly Spearman, and public health officials announced the temporary closure of all public schools in the state as more cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus emerge.

Beginning on Monday, March 16 schools will be closed statewide until March 31.

Food centers and delivery will be set up for students who are reliant on food that is provided in schools.

The closure includes Pre K-12th grade, all universities, and technical colleges in the state.

DHEC officials also announced the investigation of nine additional cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total of cases to 28.

The governor urged that public gatherings be limited to 100 people or less and that local elections and municipal election should be postponed until after May 1.

DHEC is continuing to conduct coronavirus tests and the Gov. McMaster added that MUSC will start processing tests for COVID-19 in their lab by the end of the week.

The City of Charleston also met today to determine how they’ll handle services such as: garbage collection, police protection, and more.