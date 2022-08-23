NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Wednesday will hold a ceremonial bill signing at an elementary school in Charleston County.

The ceremony will highlight an effort of ‘Vision to Learn’ and the Charleston County School District (CCSD) to provide screenings and eyewear to students who need them.

Gov. McMaster will sign into law a bill, H. 4837, that would allow Vision to Learn to provide vision screenings, eye exams, and glasses to students in South Carolina at no cost to students.

The ceremony will take place at North Charleston Elementary School.