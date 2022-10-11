RIDGEVILLE S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster and state transportation officials will be in the Lowcountry on Tuesday to discuss I-26 enhancements.

South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) Secretary Christy Hall will join Gov. McMaster and members of the state’s General Assembly and business leaders for a kickoff event for the widening of I-26 between Charleston and Columbia.

Gov. McMaster announced a proposal in September 2021 to use $360 million from the American Rescue Plan to speed up the widening of I-26 between Charleston and the state capitol.

The governor at the time said a reason for the road expansion was due in part to South Carolina’s booming economy.

“Businesses are moving here, businesses are expanding here, and businesses are starting there – more and more people are visiting our state; we’ve seen a rapid increase in the number of goods and products flowing through the Port of Charleston and we’ve seen the corresponding increase in traffic and delays on our roads and highways,” he said.

“The connection from the Midlands hub of South Carolina to the port of Charleston is absolutely critical and crucial to our continued prosperity in South Carolina,” said Secretary Hall. “A widening project is needed now.”

State transportation officials said traffic has increased nearly 30% on I-26 between Columbia and Charleston in the last decade.