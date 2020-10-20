Gov. McMaster to promote CARES Act Small Business Grant Programs in Charleston on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster will be in the Lowcountry on Wednesday as he promotes the CARES Act Small Business Grant Programs.
The goal is to encourage small businesses and non-profit owners to apply for the all-new Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program and the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program, which began accepting applications on Monday.
Gov. McMaster will make a stop at A.W. Shuck’s Seafood Shack on King Street to promote the initiative Wednesday morning.
The programs are expected to provide financial reimbursement to small businesses and nonprofits for COVID-19 related impacts.
Qualified recipients of the Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program will be reimbursed anywhere from $2,500 to $25,000. In order to qualify, the business must employ 25 or fewer people and be located in South Carolina. For a full list of eligibility requirements click here.
Qualified recipients of the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program will be reimbursed anywhere from $2,500 to $50,000. In order to qualify, nonprofits must be designated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization by the IRS and be registered as a public charity with the South Carolina Secretary of State. For a full list of eligibility requirements click here.
Gov. McMaster promoted the initiative in Rock Hill on Monday. He’s expected to visit Greer, Myrtle Beach later this week.