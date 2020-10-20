Gov. McMaster to promote CARES Act Small Business Grant Programs in Charleston on Wednesday

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster removes his mask while speaking during a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in West Columbia, S.C. As of Monday, McMaster says all businesses will be allowed to be open, as long as they adhere to social distancing and capacity limits. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster will be in the Lowcountry on Wednesday as he promotes the CARES Act Small Business Grant Programs.

The goal is to encourage small businesses and non-profit owners to apply for the all-new Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program and the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program, which began accepting applications on Monday.

Gov. McMaster will make a stop at A.W. Shuck’s Seafood Shack on King Street to promote the initiative Wednesday morning.

The programs are expected to provide financial reimbursement to small businesses and nonprofits for COVID-19 related impacts.

Qualified recipients of the Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program will be reimbursed anywhere from $2,500 to $25,000. In order to qualify, the business must employ 25 or fewer people and be located in South Carolina. For a full list of eligibility requirements click here.

Qualified recipients of the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program will be reimbursed anywhere from $2,500 to $50,000. In order to qualify, nonprofits must be designated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization by the IRS and be registered as a public charity with the South Carolina Secretary of State. For a full list of eligibility requirements click here.

Gov. McMaster promoted the initiative in Rock Hill on Monday. He’s expected to visit Greer, Myrtle Beach later this week.