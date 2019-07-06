Governor Henry McMaster visits the Lowcountry to talk about the Heartbeat Bill

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster made a visit to the Lowcountry to talk about the Heartbeat Bill.

The governor was the keynote speaker for the National “Right to Life Convention” Luncheon in North Charleston.

“We have a system here where, for instance, someone convicted of a terrible crime will have to be caught, apprehended and has all sorts of rights and then there’s trials and appeals and it goes on forever and ever yet an innocent life can be snuffed out in just minutes,” says Governor McMaster about the motivation behind the Heartbeat Bill.

The South Carolina House of Representatives passed a “Heartbeat Bill” earlier this year and Governor McMaster says that once it gets to his desk, he’ll sign it.