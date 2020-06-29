Governor plea for everyone to take precaution during the pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An urgent plea from Gov. Henry McMaster for everyone, especially young people, to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

DHEC’s director of public health says that South Carolina has the highest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 complications with a total of 954.

Friday, Dr. Joan Duwve repeated the governor’s plea to follow guidelines to stay safe.

“Wear a mask, social distance from others by at least 6 ft. avoid group gatherings, wash your hands, and stay home when you are sick,” said Duwve.

Restrictions are still in place for places where large crows may gather such as night clubs, concert venues, theaters, and auditoriums. Those restrictions are expected to be lifted once infection rates decrease.