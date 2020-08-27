Grab and Go Pop Up Picnics with Lowcountry Food Bank ending Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank’s “Grab and Go Pop Up Picnics” will be coming to an end this Friday, August 28.

The pop up picnic was started to help students that rely on free and/or reduced price meals from their schools.

The event was extending through August and will be coming to an end this Friday. In a Facebook post from the Lowcountry Food Bank, you can view the times and locations for the “Grab and Go Pop Up Picnics” for the remainder of the week.

