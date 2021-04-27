Grace Potter concert relocated to Firefly Distillery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Grammy award-nominated Grace Potter will perform at Firefly Distillery Wednesday, April 28.

Tickets purchased for the original show, which was going to be held at Riverfront Park, will be honored. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. and the show will run from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Additional tickets are available and will be sold in groups of two or four.

As part of Firefly’s ‘Safe Sounds’ concert series, 10×10 ‘Safe Sound Squares’ enable guests to enjoy the show while maintaining a safe social distance.

Guests must be 18 years or older; no children or dogs are allowed.

Food and drinks can be purchased on site, and guests are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating.

