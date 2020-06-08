Graduation ceremonies happening throughout the Lowcountry on Monday, both in-person and online

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Graduation ceremonies are happening across the Lowcountry starting Monday.

Dorchester District Two will be holding in-person graduations starting at 7 a.m. over at Summerville High School. Students at Fort Dorchester High School will graduate Tuesday morning, followed by Ashley Ridge’s ceremony happening Wednesday.

District officials came up with several protocols to make this happen with social distancing and other guidelines in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DD2 students were given two tickets each to keep guest capacity to a minimum and to ensure that families could sit six feet apart. Graduates were also provided with three face masks that will be required during each ceremony. Bathroom monitors will be in place to monitor capacity in each restroom, and sanitizing stations will be set up throughout each school’s venue.

“Our graduation won’t look 100-percent like it would under a normal circumstance,” said Executive Director of Secondary Schools for Dorchester District Two, Gregory Harrison. “Of course our students are going to be socially distanced. The only time that a student will actually be on the stage is when they walk across and they’re actually handed their diploma.”

For those who are unable to attend the ceremonies due to limited capacity, the district will be live streaming each graduation on the district’s webpage.

Over in Charleston County, Monday’s graduation ceremonies will look a little bit different as the district made an executive decision to hold them virtually because of the coronavirus.

Monday night’s virtual celerbations will feature a graduation ceremony for each high school that will be as close to an in-person ceremony as possible.

CCSD graduates will still hear speeches from the valedictorian, the salutatorian, each school’s principal, and Superintendent Doctor Gerrita Postlewait. All students will hear their names called as they would at a normal ceremony, only now students will have this virtual celebration as a keepsake for life.

District Spokesperson Andy Pruitt said about 14 schools in the Charleston County School District are still planning in-person ceremonies at a later date.

“The good thing is, that while the virtual ceremonies will take place on Monday, there will also be another opportunity for students to receive their diplomas in person with their families,” said Pruitt.

The face-to-face ceremonies will be outdoor events in either a walk-up or a drive-up format so that students can receive their diplomas with their families present.

The virtual graduation ceremonies will begin at 7 p.m. Monday night and will be live-streamed through the district’s YouTube and Facebook pages, as well as on each school’s website.

Berkeley County School District high schools will host in-person graduation ceremonies with strict guidelines later this month beginning Wednesday, June 17th through Saturday, June 20th.