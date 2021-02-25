Grammy award-winning band Ranky Tanky to receive special recognition from state lawmakers

US musical ensemble Ranky Tanky poses in the press room with the award for Best Regional Roots Music Album for “Good Time” during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Grammy award-winning band Ranky Tanky will receive a special honor from state lawmakers on Friday.

The Charleston-based band, who won a Grammy for Best Regional Roots Music Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, will receive a resolution from the South Carolina House of Representatives to recognize and celebrate their achievements in the music industry.

It will be presented by State Rep. Wendell Gilliard during a special presentation Friday in North Charleston.

The group focuses on the Gullah culture and southeastern sea island sounds.

They recently performed during an event highlighting the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris last month.