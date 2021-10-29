‘Granton Manor Haunt’ promises scary good time in Cane Bay Plantation

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – If you are looking for a spooky experience this Halloween weekend, make your way out to Cane Bay Plantation in Summerville where neighbors are scaring up a good time.

Granton Manor Haunt is a haunted house experience set up in a residential neighborhood that features six different walk-through mazes.

Attractions include a ‘Kids Tent,’ which organizers say features a “rated G Frankenstein’s Monster,” and a 20-foot tunnel that takes you to the five scarier mazes. These include IT, The Exorcist, Halloween 1978 with a nod to Rob Zombie’s version, Friday the 13th, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and range from PG-13 to R.

“We have live actors, pneumatics’, foggers, chainsaws to really make it creepy,” said Carrie Williams, who owns Granton Manor Haunt. “We also have food and beverage trucks all weekend.”

The houses are open for visitors on October 30th and 31st from 6:30 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. each night. While there is no entry or parking fee, donations will be accepted.

Additionally, Berkeley Animal Center will be at the neighborhood attraction on Friday, October 29th, for a small adoption event from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Williams said the adoption event will be followed by a moving night featuring ‘Hocus Pocus’ on a 20-foot screen.

Granton Manor Haunt, which is solely a donation and sponsor event, is located in the Waterside community, in the back of Cane Bay Plantation.

To learn more, please click here.