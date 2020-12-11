Griffin removed from City of Charleston’s Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – City Councilman Harry Griffin has been removed from the City of Charleston’s Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation.

The special commission was created in June of 2020 to focus on the creation of measurable outcomes, promotion of greater accountability, and coordination of community-wide efforts to achieve racial equity in the community.

But recent controversy surrounding Councilman Griffin and his support of so-called divisive groups led to his dismissal from the commission.

Councilmembers, and co-chairs of the commission, William Dudley Gregorie and Jason Sakran, released a statement on his removal Friday, which you can read below.

“In order to ensure that the Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation Commission is able to complete its work without further distractions, we have made the decision to remove Councilman Harry Griffin from his role as a member. The Commission was formed with the task of eliminating institutionalized racism and achieving racial equity throughout the City of Charleston, and we look forward to continuing those critically important efforts.”

The City of Charleston’s Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation is expected to meet Friday afternoon.