NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center of North Charleston is hosting a massive supply distribution Saturday afternoon.

They will be distributing groceries, baby supplies, and hygiene products at the Ferndale Community Center located at 1995 Bolton St. in North Charleston.

The event will begin at 2:00 p.m. and go until supplies run out.