WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Groceries and baby supplies will be distributed to those in need on Wadmalaw Island this weekend.

The Community Resource Center is partnering with New Bethlehem Baptist Church and county leaders for a community distribution event on Saturday, February 26th.

Those in need of groceries and baby supplies can stop by the New Bethlehem Baptist Church, located at 1945 Liberian Road.