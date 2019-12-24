Grocery store holiday hours

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Many stores will be closing early on Christmas Eve, and will not reopen until December 26.
If you are out on the hunt for last minute groceries, we’ve got you covered.
Here is a list of the Holiday hours for grocery and convenience stores around the Lowcountry.
- Whole Foods- Open until 6:00 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.
- Trader Joe’s- Open until 6:00 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.
- Harris Teeter- Open until 7:00 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.
- Publix- Open until 7:00 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.
- Lowes Foods- Open until 6:00 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.
- Costco: Open until 5:00 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.
- Sam’s Club- Open until 6:00 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.
- Target- Open until 10:00 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.
- Walmart- Open until 6:00 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.
- CVS- Varies by location. Most close between 9:00 p.m. and midnight Christmas Eve. Varied limited schedules Christmas Day.
- Walgreens- Varies by location. Some stores operating on limited schedules, some 24 hour locations remaining open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.