CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular deli is set to close after 21 years of service in downtown Charleston.

Citing “market forces on King Street,” a local franchise owner for Groucho’s Deli, Bruce Miller, announced Monday plans to close the location near the corner of King Street and Burns Lane at the end of November.

“We have deep roots in the Downtown Charleston area and plan to pursue additional options to offer Groucho’s trademark Subs and Salads for our Downtown customers,” explained Bruce Miller, whose grandfather created the first deli.

Miller said they will continue to serve customers in Mount Pleasant and in Summerville.