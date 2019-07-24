Groundbreaking Ceremony for Bear Island Road Extension Project

SUMMERVILLE S.C. (WCBD)- A road project in Summerville is breaking ground after a four-year delay.

The Bear Island Road extension project is now set to begin after the Town of Summerville received clearance to buy wetlands mitigation credits.

The Town of Summerville received an official notice to proceed on July 8th. Up until this point, crews have been working on utility relocation’s and clearing operations.

The extension will connect North Main Street to North Maple Street, providing another way for drivers to get to the Nexton Interchange.

Town engineer Russ Cornette said the project should alleviate traffic congestion in the area. “It will be a huge traffic relief for people who want to get to Azalea Square or back out of that area to the northwest part of town,“ said Cornette.

The project was delayed after residents in the Weatherstone subdivision filed a lawsuit against it because the extension will cut through the neighborhood. But the case was dismissed in 2017 after all but one resident dropped out and the last remaining plaintiff did not show up to court.

Then for over a year, the town awaited permits for the road. During the week of March 4th, Cornette said the town received clearance to buy wetland mitigation credits for it. The project will be built through two acres of wetlands, so in exchange for impacting them, the town was required to buy and preserve another set of wetlands in the area.

Today’s groundbreaking ceremony is set for 9:30 this morning. It’s being hosted by the Public Works Department and will take place at the intersection of Bear Island Road and Dovetail Circle.

Construction is expected to last 15 months. To learn more about the project, click here.