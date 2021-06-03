Groundbreaking ceremony held for downtown Nexton development

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – As the Nexton community expands, developers and community leaders gathered on Thursday for a groundbreaking ceremony of downtown Nexton.

Downtown Nexton is going to be an urban-inspired development, sitting on 100 acres of land between Sigma Drive and Brighton Park Boulevard in Summerville.

Officials say Nexton is the most innovative and walkable community in South Carolina.

Downtown Nexton will provide retail, dining, hospitality, and office space, along with residential and commercial options.

The project is being developed by Sharbell Development Corporation. Sharbell is a New Jersey-based, award-winning developer, with 37 years of experience.

“We are grateful to partner with a national developer like Sharbell to help advance the Nexton community by creating a new core district that offers a wide variety of residential and retail options,” said Nexton’s Vice President of Operations Brent Gibadlo.

Downtown Nexton will be in walking distance of the many residential neighborhoods.

Gibadlo says downtown Nexton will represent a significant advancement for a community that blends the best aspects of urban living such as convenience and walkability within an innovative environment.

Developers say residents can expect to see this expansion as early as 2022.

Once complete, community leaders have hopes to add more commercial opportunities to the area.