CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A groundbreaking will take place this weekend for the Emanuel 9 Memorial in downtown Charleston. It’s a moment that city leaders are calling a milestone for the community.

The Emanuel 9 Memorial will be located on the grounds of the historic Emanuel AME Church. The first phase of the project will include fellowship benches surrounding a marble fountain where the names of the Emanuel 9 are carved around the fountain’s edge.

The second phase will include a memorial garden accessed by a pathway from the courtyard.

Charleston City Councilman William Dudley Gregorie said the start of this project marks many milestones.

“It’s a milestone of hope. It’s a milestone for us seeing the light. It’s a milestone for us recognizing that this is mourning in this city and that this symbol will be our light. It will be our guiding post for how we assure that this does not happen again,” he said.

The groundbreaking ceremony will begin Saturday at noon following a worship service at 10:00 a.m. at Emanuel AME Church.

The event will include remarks from Rev. Eric S.C. Manning, co-chair of the Mother Emanuel Foundation, John Darby, and Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.