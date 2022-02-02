Groundhog Day 2022: Six more weeks of typical Lowcountry weather

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Move over, Punxsutawney Phil, we have our own weather forecaster to tell us the winter weather outlook.

As goes tradition, many in the northeast looked to a groundhog for his winter prediction – and we can’t blame them, he is kinda cute – calling for six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow Tuesday morning.

But here in the Lowcountry, we know warmer temperatures are right around the corner. Some bursts of cold air will mix in next month as we move into the spring season.

Storm Team 2 said we will have a typical finish to winter along South Carolina’s coast. “We expect temperatures to remain near normal as the usual wild swings of February from warm to cold even things out,” said Meteorologist Josh Mathers. “Near normal precipitation is expected through March 1, as well.”

So, whether you look to a groundhog for winter predictions or get the facts from a trusted meteorologist, one thing is for sure – warmer temperatures and springtime allergies are not too far away.