CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A group of Charlestonians are set to gather on the steps of the United States Custom House on Wednesday to address concerns about what they called a “dramatic increase” in gun violence within the community.

Organizers say victims of gun violence, advocates, and community leaders will gather to urge constituents to contact their representatives and stress the importance of prevention and safety to Governor Henry McMaster.

It comes as State Representative Wendell Gilliard (D-Charleston) called on Gov. McMaster this week to call a special session on gun violence prevention at the State House.

“The special session discussion should include the banning of assault weapons, safety, and the illegal purchase of guns and the neglect of gun owners,” said Rep. Gilliard in his April 24 letter to the governor.

“The goal of the special session is to come up with solutions to resolve some of the dramatic increases in gun violence,” he added.

Gov. McMaster has been vocal about fixing the state’s bond system and strengthening penalties for illegal gun possession.

The governor was joined by Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel for a press conference earlier this month just days after five people – mostly juveniles – were injured in a shooting when dozens gathered on an Isle of Palms beach for a so-called senior skip day event.

“It’s clearly now the time to act in South Carolina. The General Assembly is here. These issues have been discussed for years. We’ve had press conferences, meetings, hearings, and it is clear that we do not have the accountability that we need,” said Gov. McMaster.

He addressed the rise in illegal gun crimes again this week, calling on the General Assembly to pass legislation aimed at keeping illegal guns out of the hands of violent criminals before the end of the current session.

“Law enforcement needs help to close the revolving door and crack down on illegal guns,” he said.