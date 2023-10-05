NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A non-profit organization will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday on 20 townhomes in North Charleston, creating affordable homeownership opportunities.

Bridge North Charleston, founded in 2021, was awarded over a million dollar grant from Charleston County to bridge the gap between cost and affordability.

North Bridge Townhomes will be a 20 unit community near the intersection of Azalea and Cosgrove in Hub Village. Pricing will range from the mid 100s to the high 200s with full payment from qualified buyers.

According to Bridge North Charleston, “Homeownership changes lives for generations to come and will slow gentrification of this community.” Bridge North Charleston added, “North Bridge must be owner occupied and is deed restricted for 99 years as affordable housing.”

Construction has started and is expected to finish in late March of 2024. 12 Townhomes will be 2 bedrooms with 2 ½ baths and 8 are 3 bedrooms with 2 ½ baths. All units will have appliances including a washer and dryer.

Other funding assistance came from Coastal Community Foundation grants including Boeing and other private donors. Glick Boehm Architecture also designed the North Bridge Townhome plans for free.

The groundbreaking will take place at 2312 Meridian Road (corner of Azalea), North Charleston at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11.

For more information, go to www.bridgenorthcharleston.org