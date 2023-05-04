CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local and state leaders will discuss ways to prevent gun violence for children and teenagers during a forum to be held this weekend.

Leaders on Sunday will discuss key issues in the community while talking with doctors, professors, and advocates to find common ground and solutions to gun violence in the Lowcountry.

This is the last of three phases of meetings with a gun violence prevention group, which will include input from the community.

Thursday’s forum, hosted by the Tri-county Gun Violence Coordinating Council, will take place at Wells Fargo Auditorium on the College of Charleston’s campus, where they will discuss ways to prevent gun violence among local and state youths.

Firearms are the leading cause of death for children and teenagers in South Carolina and across the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC says there was an increase in the number of children who died from firearm injuries over the last 10 to 12 years, and nearly half of the 600 firearm-related deaths of children between the years 2010 and 2020 were homicides.

The event takes place from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. It is open to the public.