CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A peace vigil will take place Thursday evening against a war with Iran.

The goal of the vigil is to raise awareness about the consequences and dangers of a potential war.

The group, Peacemakers Against War with Iran, said Senator Lindsey Graham is “one of the strongest proponents for intervention with Iran.”

Thursday’s vigil begins at 7:00 p.m. in Marion Square in downtown Charleston.